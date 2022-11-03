Dalia Durán was a guest at “Magaly TV, the firm” to refer to the release of John Kelvin, whom the Cuban denounced for physical and sexual assault.

The model did not hide her indignation and annoyance at the release of the cumbiambero and pointed out that He is working with his lawyer to file a cassation appeal to appeal the ruling that allowed him to leave prison.

What did Dalia Duran say?

The lawyer of the ex-participant of “The big show” declared that they will initiate a new legal process against the singer in the last days. In addition, the lawyer said that Kelvin has not paid Dalia the compensation awarded by the judiciary.

“A completely ridiculous compensation, 10,000 soles that has not even been paid until today. There has been a loss of earnings, an emerging damage, she stopped working… she had the support, it is true, but that does not mean that she did not suffer a loss at the time and that he would have to recognize ”, admitted the legal part of the victim.

Dalia Durán will appeal the sentence that allowed the freedom of John Kelvin

The also singer told Magaly Medina that he was not satisfied with the decision of the Judiciary, which declared John Kelvin’s 21-year sentence for sexual violence null and void against his still wife and mother of his last five children.

“ I do not agree with the sentence, it is a slap in the face for all women. Although it is true, we were all surprised with the 21-year sentence, it was not that it came out, incredible how justice is in our country “ Dalia admitted indignantly. “ We still have time to appeal ”, he added.

Help channels

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact the line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or to the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).