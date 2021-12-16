John kelvin He will remain in preventive detention until the end of the dictated period. Through a statement on social networks, the fourth criminal appeals chamber of the Superior Court of Justice (CSJ) confirmed as unfounded the request to leave the prison of the singer, imprisoned for physical and sexual violence against Dalia Durán.

As it is remembered, the defense of the cumbiambero Jonathan Sarmiento He had filed an appeal to cease his recruitment while he is being investigated for the complaint filed by his ex-partner.

“Declare unfounded the appeal filed by the defense of Sarmiento Llanto, Jonathan, consequently confirming Resolution No. 02, issued on November 10, 2021,” reads the capture presented by the entity on Twitter.

It should be noted that the accused of gender violence is serving 7 months in preventive detention for the charges, for which he will spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve behind bars.

They reject the request for the termination of preventive prison for the singer John Kelvin. Photo: capture / Twitter

John Kelvin spoke from the penalty spot

In October of this year, the cumbia singer revealed details of his days in the Lurigancho prison. According to him, he has a business of wallets and polo shirts that he learned through the workshops he led in the penitentiary.

“I thank INPE for the support and I hope that other people will join this initiative,” he said, adding to Trome: “Although I am in a place that I wish no one could step on, I tell them to always find a way to get ahead.” .

John Kelvin will remain in jail. Photo: Inpe

John Kelvin on having committed gender violence

On the other hand, he spoke of the case that is being investigated. “It was very hard, a lot of things went through my mind. Here the ‘bill’ is at 5.30 in the morning and when I heard my name I felt ashamed. I cried every day, I still cry, I weighed 74 kilos and went down to 69 ″, declared Kelvin.

“It was very tough, but my teammates lifted my spirits with a football championship between blocks,” he concluded.