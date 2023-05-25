Jonathan Sarmiento Llano, better known as John Kelvin, He has been held in the Lurigancho prison since last February 11 after being convicted of the crimes of psychological assault and rape to the detriment of the mother of his children: Dalia Durán. This was determined by the 16th Preparatory Investigation Court Subspecialized in Crimes Associated with Violence against Women and Members of the Family Group in a hearing that took place on February 10 of this year.

However, following an unfounded appeal filed in March 2023 to revoke the preventive detention against him, his lawyer, Ricardo Franco de la Cuba, He has detailed that the cumbiambero could be released in the next few hours.

Could John Kelvin be released?

Just a few hours ago, a local newspaper contacted John Kelvin’s legal defense to find out how his representation is going. Along these lines, the lawyer ended up announcing the possible release of the musician after he submitted his second petition for the end of his preventive detention.

“Your freedom is being requested. In the first release (from prison), we were surprised because they gave us two hours to defend him and, in this second request, we have debated new evidence because the commissioner and the psychologist declared,” Franco de la Cuba told Trome.

John Kelvin would be only hours away from being released. Photo: composition LR/PNP/CSJ/Dissemination

“We have found a lot of evidence that he did not commit the crime and the judge will resolve the request in 48 hours,” added.

What did John Kelvin’s lawyer say to get him out of jail?

In his first appeal request for his client John Kelvin to be released, the singer’s defense tried to prove that he had good conduct, in order for the investigations against him to be carried out in freedom.

For this, he revealed that his client is currently a music workshop teacher in his prison, according to a national media outlet. However, his request was rejected.