Show your face. Cumbia singer John Kelvin reappeared on Magaly Medina’s program to talk about the images in which he is seen leaving a private place with a woman who is not his wife, Dalia Duran.

“I want to apologize with all my heart, you know how much I love you and for the love that at some point we had, hopefully bring a good harmony, a good relationship as parents that we are,” said the interpreter.

At one point in the interview, the Peruvian artist announced that he has decided to divorce his wife and start a new life in the United States, where he seeks to continue his musical career. “We are in the process of divorce, that has already been discussed, I think this week will be solved,” he mentioned.

“I’m going now to USA. I’m going to work there, God willing, and logically this separation from my children is going to cost me, but I want to rebuild a new life, “he added.

Later, he broke down when he said that he went through difficult times during their separation. “There has been a trance for my heart to heal. I have many feelings. I am a human being, I cry too, I also suffer, I also laugh, I enjoy life, I enjoy living ”, he said.

“I don’t know what is going to happen later. All I want is for her to have peace, I also want to have peace. I think that right now everyone has to find their way ”, concluded John Kelvin.

