Acapulco, Mexico.– In addition to flooding and damage, the impact of Hurricane “John” on the coasts of Guerrero caused the closure of most businesses in Acapulco, which is why business owners demanded that authorities carry out operations to prevent looting, as occurred in 2023 after Cyclone “Otis”.

Alejandro Martínez Sidney, president of the National Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Services (Canaco-Servitur), toured the center of the port where he recorded a large percentage of businesses closed, amidst persistent rain.

“We ask the government to send security agents to protect commercial establishments and prevent looting, as happened hours after Hurricane Otis,” said the businessman. He mentioned that since last Monday, hours before “John” hit the Costa Chica as a category 3 hurricane, the economy in Acapulco was paralyzed in the tourism sector, which is causing million-dollar losses.

“For every 100 businesses, three of them are open, and that is a very severe economic contraction for Acapulco; it’s been two days since businesses have been closed and tomorrow, Wednesday, the rains will continue,” said Alejandro Martínez.

According to the leader of Canaco-Servitur, the economic losses due to the closure of businesses during these two days are approximately 5 billion pesos. Due to the rains, public transportation partially paralyzed the service in Acapulco. The streets and avenues of the center of the tourist area of ​​this port looked empty. According to reports from the State Civil Protection, in Acapulco there were small landslides on the Avenida Escénica, fallen trees, and puddles. The businessman Alejandro Martínez Sidney reported that 15 boats were sunk, so the authorities of the Navy Secretariat were asked for their support for their rescue. The citizens of Acapulco remain locked in their homes due to the announcement made by the authorities that the rains will intensify in the next hours, because “John” will continue to cause havoc, now as a tropical depression. The National Defense Secretariat (Sedena) maintains the DN-III plan and the Navy and National Guard participate in the tasks of assisting the population.

Guerrero registers deaths, sinkhole and road damage

Hurricane John caused the death of three people in just a few hours, including a 10-year-old child, as well as the isolation of 14 towns, a sinkhole in a road, collapsed roofs and fallen trees, especially in the Costa Chica region.

The Civil Protection Comprehensive Risk Management Secretariat reported that the meteorological phenomenon impacted the municipalities of Acapulco, Tlacoachistlahuaca, Cuautepec, Marquelia, Copala, Juchitán, Cuajinicuilapa, San Marcos, Ayutla de los Libres, Florencio Villarreal, Tecoanapa, Ometepec, Azoyú, Igualapa, Zihuatanejo de Azueta, Atoyac de Álvarez, Chilpancingo, Malinaltepec, Acatepec and Tlacoapa. “A sinkhole was registered on the road to Copala, near the community of San José de las Palmas, in the Costa Chica region, so vehicular traffic is partially interrupted,” reported Governor Evelyn Salgado. Authorities in the municipalities of the Mountain region have reported that there are landslides on several sections of the Tlapa-Metlatónoc and Tlapa-Marquelia highways and they are asking for assistance from state and federal authorities.

Suspension of classes in Guerrero is extended

The Guerrero Education Secretariat (SEG) reported that this Wednesday, in-person classes will be suspended again in public and private schools in Guerrero due to the fact that there will be more intense rains due to the remnants of Hurricane “John,” now converted into a tropical depression.