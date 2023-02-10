John Heitinga sees ‘fighting’ Ajax: ‘If we work hard, I’m sure we’ll make a difference in football’

John Heitinga also won his third match as coach of Ajax 1. On a visit to FC Twente, the team from Amsterdam qualified for the quarterfinals of the TOTO KNVB Cup (0-1). Heitinga saw room for improvement in possession, but was satisfied with his team’s attitude. “We fought. If we keep working hard, I’m sure we will make a difference playing football,” Heitinga said at ESPN.