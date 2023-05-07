John Heitinga is disappointed after Ajax’s goalless draw against AZ. The coach saw that his team was not rewarding itself. The team from Amsterdam therefore seems to have taken the final blow in the battle for second place.

,,We had chances, but we didn’t use them”, Heitinga said in front of the camera of ESPN. “If you see the odds ratio, we should have scored in any case. The guys go full, they try the maximum. The battle is there, especially the second half I have seen nice combinations. But the pressure is always here, we also want to entertain the people. It’s a difficult season, but you have to make the difference in goals.”

“I think it reflects what kind of season this is. It is not a season like we have had in recent years”, said the coach, who took over from the fired Alfred Schreuder last January. ,,I’m here to help and try to get the most out of the group.” Heitinga couldn’t say anything about his future yet. “I’m repeating myself, but you’ll hear from me if there’s anything to report.” See also PT deputy asks MP to investigate Castello Branco for omission



Owen Wijndal, who could look back on an excellent substitution, thought that Ajax played a reasonable match. ,,I didn’t think it went bad, but we didn’t finish our chances”, said the left back. ,,Then it will be a very difficult match.” Brian Brobbey agreed, who missed a big chance. “I should have shot that ball in. We played with spirit, so it’s a shame we didn’t score.”

Wijndal has been struggling in Amsterdam in recent months. The back, who was taken over from AZ for millions this summer, has ended up on the reserve bench. “The coach sometimes makes different choices. It’s up to me to show that I belong. Today went fine personally, but that doesn’t guarantee next week. I am still very happy that I play football here, this is the biggest and best club in the Netherlands. But of course I also imagined something else.” See also The Kremlin liquidates the NGO Memorial, the conscience of Russia in the face of Soviet terror

Five points less than PSV

Ajax is now five points behind PSV, while there are only three rounds to go. Leader Feyenoord has a ten point lead over the reigning champions. The difference can increase to thirteen points tomorrow, if the team from Rotterdam win against fellow townsman Excelsior. Ajax can no longer officially become champion this season.

