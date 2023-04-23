The fact that the national champion lost by large numbers was mainly due to effectiveness, Heitinga thought. “The first chance that PSV gets, we are 1-0 behind. After that you have to make the game, we get a few chances and don’t score and they do score,” Heitinga said at ESPN.

Heitinga certainly saw a sloppy and impatient Ajax in the first half. ,,When you do start playing football, you dominate in possession, but you also have to convert that into opportunities. In top duels it also depends on chances. We could have made the connection with Steven Bergwijn, but the ball went through the post and out of the post. In the second half it was an open game, but they were much more effective than us.”