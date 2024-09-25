They warn of a new potential tropical cyclone that interacts with the remnants of John on the coasts of southern Mexico.

According to the Conaguathe new potential tropical cyclone already has the 100 percent chance of cyclonic development in 48 hours and in 7 days.

So far the potential tropical cyclonewhich in case of formation would bear the name of Kristyis located 175 kilometers southwest of Acapulco, Warrior According to this morning’s report from the Conagua.

This potential tropical cyclone will form from a low pressure zone that is interacting with the remnants of John, which once was a Category 3 hurricane.

Hurricane John made landfall at 9:15 p.m. on September 23, 10 kilometers from Copala and 40 kilometers from Punta Maldonado in Warrior According to the Conagua.

Due to the potential tropical cycloneas well as the remnants of John, Guerrero and Oaxaca expect extraordinary rainfall, while Chiapas expects intense rainfall with torrential rainfall.