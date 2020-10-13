John Gray (South Shields, 1948) firmly affirms that the world we knew has disappeared “forever.” “If we want to make the post-pandemic world livable, we have to accept that we cannot go back to the previous world. We live in a perfect storm ”, says the British philosopher in this digital talk organized by the Hay Festival.

This Political Science professor considers the “free market globalization regime” as the very cause of the expansion of covid-19 and identifies mobility on a global scale and the destruction of the environment as the causes that made “the pandemic possible and, in the long run, inevitable ”. Thus, the philosopher believes that a more fragmented world “paradoxically can be more stable and resistant.”

Gray heralds the downfall of airlines, large rail lines, or even coffee shops, as well as the consolidation of telecommuting for the world to come. Furthermore, in line with the virtualization of events and culture, the philosopher considers that virtual mobility will surpass human mobility: “It will be a world of little physical contact.” Although he points out that “it will be necessary to find a way to relate guaranteeing social distance” since the human being is not prepared for a completely virtual environment.

This video is part of a series organized by the Hay Festival in partnership with EL PAÍS. Readers can watch weekly digital chats with inspiring ideas from their homes. In addition, they can participate in the interviews of journalists from EL PAÍS with authors and thinkers such as the chronicler Alma Guillermoprieto, the linguist Yásnaya Elena Aguilar or the British economist Nicholas Stern, sending questions that will be answered one week after the publication of each talk.