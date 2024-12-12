The designer leaves the creative direction of the brand after 10 years at the helm
Of a Spanish mother and Gibraltarian father, John Galliano was born in Gibraltar but educated in London. In 1984, the young man graduated in fashion design from St. Martin’s School of Artsconsidered one of the most prestigious fashion schools in the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#John #Gallianos #moments #Maison #Margiela #history
Leave a Reply