Norwegian writer, playwright and poet John Fos received the Nobel Prize for Literature at a ceremony held on Sunday.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the award to Vos, 65, in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, where the Nobel Scientific Prizes were also handed out.

Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel Committee for Literature, said Foss's work focuses on the difficulties of finding a path in life.

During the award presentation ceremony, Olson added, “John Fosse is not one of those writers characterized by difficult methods… He uses the simplest words and writes about experiences that we can all relate to: such as breakup and death.”