John Fetterman’s legacy in the Senate is now defined — he’s the guy who made it possible to dress like a slob.

What does the ‘Missouri Compromise’ [o acordo que permitiu a entrada do Missouri como o 24º estado dos Estados Unidos] was to Henry Clay, what the ‘Second Reply to Hayne’ [um dos discursos mais famosos do senado americano] was to Daniel Webster what the ‘Civil Rights Act of 1957’ [que, entre outras coisas, garantiu o direito ao voto sem discriminação] went to Lyndon Johnson, sweatshirts and baggy shorts will go to John Fetterman.

The Pennsylvania senator is the poster boy — if indulgent neglect is your brand — for the Senate abandon a dress code which required senators to dress in suits and ties when appearing on the Senate floor.

For a brief time, Fetterman obeyed the rule by making the sacrifice of wearing a suit and tie after being elected for the first time. Afterwards, he changed back to his standard uniform that makes it look like he just arrived after spending the weekend sitting on the couch, surrounded by empty pizza boxes, watching football games.

There’s business casual attire and then there’s Fetterman attire. This would not even be acceptable at the many events organized by college students across the country. Philadelphia Eagles fans [time de futebol americano] they dress more carefully on game days. If he showed up at any working-class service or job in America dressed like this, his supervisor would give him a serious earful and insist that he have more respect for himself, his colleagues, and his customers.

But, it turns out he’s just a United States Senator, so he can wear whatever he wants.

When the story of the decline of American institutions is written, the abandonment of the Senate dress code may be little more than a footnote, but it will deserve mention.

It has long been observed that it matters how we dress. Mark Twain is credited with saying: “Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no impact on society.”

However, it happens that sloppy people have it.

The business suit, as we know it, had its origins in the court of British King Charles II. Then 19th-century Briton Beau Brummell made an important contribution by simplifying the costume. After several upheavals, in the mid-20th century in the United States, the modern suit had arrived. Like an article in the magazine Atlantic notes, “Everyone wore it, from taxi drivers to business executives, and it made everyone look polished and professional.”

The development began several decades ago with the arrival of Casual Friday [Casual Friday]which eventually spread to Semana Inteira Casual.

The Senate giving in to this ethic after a few centuries of a higher standard is a sign of the times.

We no longer produce people willing to reliably conform to the norms and expectations of their institutions; personal brands are considered more important. And institutional leaders lack the courage to insist on rules that may no longer be fashionable, even if they still serve an important function.

It’s not that John Fetterman will be a better or worse senator depending on how he dresses. But his attire speaks to how he views his position.

This would be obvious in other contexts. If someone shows up to a funeral or wedding in jeans and a T-shirt, it is understandably considered a sign of disrespect, an unwillingness to make the basic effort to recognize the solemnity of the occasion.

A Senate session is not as tense and significant as a wedding or a funeral, but it should be considered an event of some importance. The body’s history stretches back to the beginning of the republic, and it is invested with considerable power. Dressing appropriately recognizes this; dressing like you’re at a bowling alley disregards you.

Would we take a judge seriously without his robes? Or a law enforcement officer without his uniform?

Fetterman won that battle, but at the price of ridiculing himself and his institution—although he doesn’t care.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English: John Fetterman Makes the US Senate Safe for Disgraceful Slobs