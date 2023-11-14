Exor, the new business is private healthcare. That’s why John Elkann is betting on it

The government’s decision Melons to cut on public health and giving money to private individuals, has not gone unnoticed by the Elkann-Agnelli. Exor understood that a big opportunity was now open and sensed the deal. If the public sector inevitably retreats – we read in La Verità – the private sector advances attracted by the prospects of an increasingly elderly population, therefore in need of care. Italians spend between 35 and 40 billion every year for healthcare expenses. While public health spending slowed down (between 1999 and 2020 Italy recorded the lowest growth rate +2.1%), and thus large industrial groups made their way with acquisitions, super technological mega hospitals, retirement homes for elderly people, diagnostic facilities. It is no coincidence that we are in the sector Exor also dived, the Agnelli holding company. An operation carried out at the same time as an action scaling of the presence in Italy in automotive sector.

On the one hand – continues La Verità – the group cuts, eliminating jobs in the historic factories of our country, (in addition 2,000 are at risk this year and it doesn’t end there), on the other hand it throws itself headlong into a sector where the business risk is minimal, thanks to public agreements and high profit is assured. Over the course of a couple of years he made a series of weight gains. In August he incorporated the 15% of Philipsa multinational that once operated in consumer electronics and is now a world leader in health technology, with an operation worth approximately 2.6 billion euros.

Read also: Branchetti, the new flame is an important CEO. PHOTO

Read also: Ai, Susan arrives at the cardiology summit. World’s first report from a Bot

Last year Exor has carried out other important operations. In the summer an investment from 833 million to take over 10% of the Mérieux Institutepreceded in April by the acquisition of 44.7% of Lifenet Healthcare through a reserved capital increase of 67 million for the management of ten facilities. The companies have also placed a strong focus on private healthcare De Benedetti and the Angelucci and especially in residences for the elderly. John Elkann in a letter to investors focused precisely on this aspect: “The global population is aging and this is a sector that will continue to grow in the coming decades. So this is where we have to aim.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

