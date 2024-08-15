



Gedi, the numbers don’t add up: La Repubblica continues to lose value: bad news for John Elkann

The group Gedi has released the data on consolidated balance sheet 2023 and there is no good news for the property. The newspaper The Republic in fact it continues to lose value and the management of John Elkann is increasingly becoming the target of criticism. In fact, La Repubblica today – as can be read in the budget and reported by Open – is worth 65.5 million of euros. Its value is dropped further compared to the accounts presented last year. The situation is also bad ex Finegilthe group of local newspapers linked to the one founded by Eugenio Scalfariwhich is now worth 10.2 million euros after a maxi-devaluation of 46.3 million of euros operated during 2023. Gedi closed 2023 with a net loss of 103 million euros despite the sale of several local newspapers he had in his portfolio.

Also weighing heavily on this devaluation of the daily newspaper La Repubblica is the legal case relating to the investigation opened by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for a alleged fraud at INPSan ongoing affair that is causing even more difficulties for the group Gedi. The administrators themselves explain the issue in their report. “The credits and other financial assets”, write the administrators of Gedi, “include among other things the amount of cash currently unavailable for the Group as seized or other judicial measures. This amount, equal to 22.8 million euros refers to the investigation notified in 2021 with information of guarantee and is therefore excluded from the liquid assets”. Then in the report there is also another detail that makes it clear how much this judicial investigation is impacting the group: the disbursements occurred so far against INPS for that incident – they explain – amount to 11.3 million of euros.