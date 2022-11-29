D-Day where the letter D stands for ‘resignation’. John Elkann within 12 hours, from 9.30 pm on Monday 28 November to 9.45 am on Tuesday 29 November, registered the resignation of Andrea Agnelli as president of the Juventus Football Club and of Matthias Binotto as team principal of Scuderia Ferrari. A double revolution for the most prominent sporting realities of Exor, which are experiencing two moments that are as similar as they are not comparable.

The resignations of Andrea Agnelli and of the entire Juventus board of directors (which also includes the former Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene) have distant roots and are the epilogue of a budget crisis that ended up in the crosshairs of the Turin prosecutor’s office, which closed the investigation of the operation Prism, an investigation that has exposed financial acrobatics on the part of the black and white club to try to counter budgets that are inexorably negative. The purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018, the departure of the manager of the sports area Giuseppe Marotta – John Elkann’s trusted man disliked by Andrea Agnelli who decided to focus on Fabio Paratici now at Tottenham – years of pandemic in which unhappy transfer market operations followed that transformed the accounts of the Juventus coffers into chasms impossible to smooth out – the liabilities for the last year amounted to 254 million euros of losses – despite the systematic recourse to fictitious capital gains condemned by Consob (National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange).

Andrea Agnelli resigned writing a letter to all Juventus employees in which he stated that “We are facing a delicate moment at the corporate level and compactness has failed. It’s better to leave everyone together, giving the possibility to a new formation to overturn that match.”. The game in question is precisely that of the red balance sheets that ended up in the crosshairs of the investigators and Consob, balance sheets on which the mystery linked to the frozen payment of four months’ salary to players at the moment the pandemic exploded also weighs.

Matthias Binotto, on the other hand, is not responsible for any judicial or regulatory scandal. The Scuderia team principal has achieved his goal of bringing Ferrari back to competitiveness by finishing in second place both in the Drivers’ standings with Charles Leclerc and in the Constructors’ standings ahead of Mercedes. The budget cap was respected perfectly by Ferrari, but Binotto felt it was time to resign because the trust in him was lacking on the part of the top management of the Maranello company, i.e. the managing director Benedetto Vigna and President John Elkann. Binotto defined the decision to present his resignation “difficult, but fair“.

If for Juventus Elkann has already drawn the line of the new black and white era, the same cannot be said for Ferrari. On 18 January the Juventus shareholders’ meeting will elect a new board of directors and the new president, who Elkann has already identified in Gianluca Ferrero (accountant, auditor, statutory auditor and director of various companies) after appointing Maurizio Scanavino yesterday evening (General Manager of the Gedi Publishing Group) as the new General Manager. Ferrari, on the other hand, is currently without a team principal and will be until 2023 given that, as reported in the official note issued by Maranello “The process to identify the new Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari begins now, which should end in the new year“. In half a day, therefore, a revolution took place on the Turin-Maranello axis which in one case saw John Elkann already very active in outlining the structure of Juventus in what will be the centenary year of the Juve presidency by the Agnelli family . In Ferrari, on the other hand, the work is still halfway through, but at least the painful resignation by Mattia Binotto has been put on paper, a fundamental step for looking to the future and turning the page.