Juventus, Elkann, a hard-testing club in 2022 but no offenses

Beyond the 2022 financial statements “it was the legal actions against the club that ended up occupying the company’s board of directors, which met 18 times during the year. The level of pressure has grown to such an extent that the board has decided to resign in order to allow the company to defend itself most effectively against allegations ranging from alleged accounting irregularities to inaccurate disclosures to the financial markets mainly relating to the buying and selling of players and agreements on salaries of the same. Juventus denies any wrongdoing.” This was stated by John Elkann, CEO of the Agnelli family holding, Exor, in the letter to shareholders, recalling that “to a greater extent than many of our companies, in 2022 Juventus found itself facing growing internal and external difficulties, which put the club to the test.



Juventus made a significant loss of 239 million for the year and, for the first time since 2011, the men’s team has not won any titles,” he concludes.

Juventus: Elkann, thanks to Agnelli, new board will protect reputation

Juventus “have racked up extraordinary successes, winning everything in Italy and internationally, and have counted 27 world champions among their players, more than any other club in history. This level of sporting success, which brings great joy to our supporters, however also creates considerable animosity, which can emerge when the Club is faced with challenges. I would like to thank the Juventus board of directors for acting responsibly and in particular the president Andrea Agnelli, who led Juventus in a phase full of changes and victories”writes John Elkann, CEO of the Agnelli family holding company, Exor, in the letter to shareholders. “Juventus now has a new president, Gianluca Ferrero, and a new CEO, Maurizio Scanavino, who is also at the helm of our media company Gedi, where he is successfully carrying out a recovery plan. At Juventus, Gianluca and Maurizio will be aided by a new board of directors, and they have started well, making sure that Juventus can meet the many current challenges, while protecting his reputation so he can come back stronger both on and off the pitch.” adds Elkann.

Subscribe to the newsletter

