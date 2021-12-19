In the category LMGTE Pro of the World Endurance Championship, the AF Corse team Ferraris won the world title with the duo of drivers made up of James Calado and Pier Guidi. The successes in Portimao, Le Mans and Sakhir, the second places in Spa-Francorchamps and Monza and the third at the 6 Hours of Bahrain allowed the two to conquer the title, ahead of the Porsche team of Kevin Estre and Neel Jani by 11 points at end of the season. The president of Ferrari, John Elkann we wanted to publicly congratulate the team on the occasion of the delivery of the traditional Golden Helmets of the Autosprint magazine, at the headquarters of the Automobile Club of Milan.

The number one from Maranello emphasized what was the most successful vintage ever in the history of the Italian team in the category, hoping that it will be a tasty appetizer in view of the landing in the WEC set in 2023: “I would say that Ferrari has earned the WEC. And I want to thank Antonello Coletta and Amato Ferrari because it was one extraordinary season, the best ever in motorsport. We are grateful to them, to our drivers, to the engineers, to the mechanics, and to all those who have contributed to this great year. I for one have a photo, taken at Mugello, that I have here with me and of which I am particularly proud: it is a moment in which we are all together and you can see all the people who have allowed all this to become reality “.