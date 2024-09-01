A great victory

For the twentieth time in its history, Ferrari managed to triumph in the home race in Monza. A success that saw the mixing of speed, fantasy and risk and saw Charles Leclerc masterfully cross the finish line as the winner with just one pit stop, unlike the double stop of all his opponents. The last laps in particular were heart-stopping for the many fans of the Prancing Horse, with Oscar Piastri on McLaren who was getting closer but was unable to close the gap until the checkered flag.

John Elkann’s comment

The president of Ferrari, John Elkanncongratulated Leclerc, the team and dedicated the success to the fans: “Winning in Monza, at our home, is a unique emotion. This victory is for all our fans who always support us and who today pushed Charles in the last laps of the race. Congratulations to the whole teamwho worked well in every aspect, putting Ferrari in a position to give its best”.

The words of Benedetto Vigna

Speaking to the microphones of Sky After the party in the pitlane, the CEO Benedetto Vigna, present at the circuit, also commented on the return to success in Monza after five years: “It’s beautiful, today it’s been exactly three years that I’ve been at Ferrari. They’ve been three beautiful years and this is the best gift I could receive. A passion like this you can only live and I’m very happy with what the team is doing, the credit goes to them.”