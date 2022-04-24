Ferrari president John Elkann greeted the team in Imola before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. These are the questions he answered.

Did you like this start of the Formula 1 season?

“I am very happy, like all our fans, to see a Ferrari immediately competitive”.

How did Ferrari achieve this?

«We have focused on F1-75 since 2020. We have entrusted the work to Mattia Binotto and the whole team, despite the pressures of the last two years. We have also changed our culture: from that of guilt to that of responsibility, from that of individuals to that of the team, creating a cohesive environment. But above all, a lot of ambition with a lot of humility ».

Carlos Sainz has just renewed his contract until 2024 and Charles Leclerc has the same deadline.

«We have two great drivers thanks to them, but above all they are a team, and this is what counts for Ferrari. I am very proud to see how the team, from the drivers to the engineers and mechanics have worked well together. An example is our performance at the pitstop: 48% of tire changes in less than 3 seconds in 2020, rising to 78% in 2021 and this year we are at 89% ».

How does he normally get your support felt?

«I’m close to the team. I am close to Mattia, our drivers, our engineers, our mechanics in Maranello and so on. But what matters to me is to be really close, not just physically ».

So is it finally the year that Scuderia Ferrari will win again?

«We said we would be competitive, and we are. From being competitive to winning it is like going to the moon or to Mars. We know that championships are won or lost in the last race, on the last lap. There are variables that we control and others we don’t: that’s why Formula 1 is so exciting ».

A message for the fans?

«Thanks for their passion, they make Ferrari what it is and we feel responsible for. We will do whatever it takes to keep and increase their passion. Go Ferrari”.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS