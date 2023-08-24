Sir John Eliot Gardiner (Dorset, United Kingdom, 80 years old), one of the most prestigious orchestra conductors in the world, has canceled his scheduled performance at the BBC Proms (the daily concerts held every year from July to September at the Royal Albert Hall in London), after his assault on singer William Thomas came to light last Tuesday. Eliot punched when the two were backstage at the Berlioz festival in late August in the composer’s hometown of La Cote-Saint-André in southeastern France. Eliot was irritated by the mistake made by the singer, who had apparently left the stage from the wrong end at the end of his performance.

“I deeply regret having lost my temper,” Eliot said in the public statement he used to announce his resignation from participating in the London concert. “I have no excuses for my behavior, and have personally apologized to Will Thomas, for whom I have the greatest respect. I reiterate these apologies, also directed towards the rest of the artists, for all the discomfort that I have caused”, added the director.

Known for an easily irritable temperament, his representative has attributed what happened to the extreme heat wave in the south of the European continent, which would have particularly affected the elderly director. “All musicians have the right to be able to practice their art in an environment free from abuse or physical harm,” a spokesman for the director, aware of the seriousness of what happened, reiterated to the BBC. The incident was revealed by the music information website Slipped Music, after several people reported what happened to their editors. Thomas, in any case, was able to perform the following day, Wednesday, and did not appear to have suffered serious damage.

“We take any accusation of inappropriate behavior very seriously, and we are currently collecting data regarding the reported incident,” the organizers of the BBC Proms had anticipated shortly before Eliot’s resignation, a clear invitation to the director to your assistance will be reconsidered. The Monteverdi Choir, founded by Eliot, was scheduled to perform fragments of the opera at the London festival The Trojans, from Berlioz. Assistant conductor Dinis Sousa will take his place for the Royal Albert Hall performance, as well as for the rest of the choir’s European tour performances.

Eliot, specialized in composers such as Bach, Beethoven, Mozart or Monteverdi, has set up chamber orchestras such as the Monterverdi Choir itself, the English Baroque Soloists or the Revolutionary and Romantic Orchestra. He has been in charge of world-class orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic, the London Symphony Orchestra or the Boston Symphony Orchestra. “I know that physical violence is never acceptable, and that musicians should always feel safe. I ask everyone for the necessary patience and understanding while I take the necessary time to reflect on my actions, ”Eliot concluded in his statement.

In the UK, Eliot is a living legend. He participated in the coronation ceremony of Charles III of England last May, in a concert where he conducted the Monteverdi Choir and the English Baroque Soloists that took place just before the service began at Westminster Abbey.

