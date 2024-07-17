Agricultural implement manufacturing company released an official statement saying that, with this, it gives importance to the interests of its consumers

A John Deereone of the world’s largest manufacturers of agricultural implements, announced on Tuesday (16.Jul.2024) that it will stop supporting identity-based issues. In statement published on X (formerly Twitter), the company stated that it is “always listening to feedback and looking for opportunities for improvement” and therefore prioritizes “consistently” internal policies that “align better” your strategy to the needs of consumers.

John Deere said, “based on ongoing conversations”, undertakes not to participate or support “parades, festivals or external social or cultural awareness events”. Still, that will “reaffirm within the company that the existence of diversity quotas and pronoun identification has never been and is not company policy”.

John Deere has stated that it will “audit all company-required training materials and policies to ensure the absence of socially motivated messages”while remaining in compliance with federal, state and local laws.

“We fundamentally believe that a diverse workforce allows us to better serve the needs of our customers, and so we will continue to monitor and promote diversity within our organization.”, the statement says.

Here is the full text:

The company is, to a certain extent, against the advancement of culture woke in the USA. The literal meaning of “woke” is “I woke up.” The use of the term by the black community in the United States refers to being alert to racial injustice.

In the last decade, the term has also taken on the meaning of “awareness of social and political issues, especially racism“, as defines the Oxford dictionary. People began to define themselves as woke to identify as part of a liberal culture.

On the other hand, the word has also come to be used by those who disapprove of members of this culture and consider its members “people who talk too much about these topics [sociais]in a way that doesn’t change anything”according to the Oxford dictionary.

