John Deere, equipment manufacturer and leader in the agricultural sector, presented its autonomous tractor at CES 2022. The event started this Wednesday (5). The CES technology fair in Las Vegas (USA) is produced by the Consumer Technology Association and showcases the most innovative technologies on the market.

While the focus of the CES event is on electronics such as televisions and cell phones, agricultural equipment maker John Deere has since CES 2019 taken the stage, showing how agricultural technology can help feed the world. In 2021, CES took place online, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, John Deere Senior Vice President John Stone said that CES gave the company a chance to speak first about technology and how it fits perfectly in agriculture.

John Deere’s new autonomous tractor

The John Deere autonomous tractor, called 8R, should reach the market in 2022. The vehicle has six pairs of cameras and can detect obstacles around it. In this way, the farmer is able to do other activities, after programming the tractor, while the machine does the rest of the work.

In addition, the 8R allows the farmer to make changes to speed and other vehicle settings. An app linked to the 8R also shows the farmer notifications about anomalies and real-time information and videos during all his activities.

According to John Deere, the demand for food until 2050 is expected to grow by 50% and the technology developed by the company could help meet the population’s needs.

