A purebred from Brabant who interprets the Amsterdam life song: John de Bever (57) will be a guest singer with Holland Zingt Hazes in the Ziggo Dome next year. ,,But I’m not going to imitate Hazes, you know.”

What do you have with Hazes?

John de Bever: ,,If you are a singer of the life song in the Netherlands, then it is inevitable that you have something with that man. I know his songs very well. I still sing every performance No garlands on the wall for mebecause I think that’s what I like to sing best. And not everyone sings that, as is the case with A little bit in love or The kite. When he was alive, I met him a few times. He was a real folksy man, I like that.”

How did they come to you?

,,Rachel and little Dré dropped my name. I have known André junior for a long time, we get along well. He's a really nice guy, too bad he got into such trouble. I hope it's resolved now. I feel honored that I was asked to be from Brabant, it is mainly Amsterdam tinted. As a native of Brabant, I am going to show that I can also sing that repertoire, in my own way. I'm not going to imitate it, I really can't speak Amsterdam."

Did you learn something from Hazes as a singer?

,,No, almost nobody can sing like him. In the Netherlands I only see Corry Konings and Marianne Weber doing that. With Hazes it was a combination of his voice, the sob and the feeling he conveyed. He was a phenomenon, wasn’t he? I’d rather hear it on live recordings than on CD. His Dutch version of MyWay I think it’s beautiful, like No garlands on the wall for me and All your words are too much.”

You were still there on Sunday Today Inside Live, The Ziggo Dome becomes a bit of your second living room.

"Yes, tonight I will be back for the music festival of the Dutch catering industry. Bee VI I sang You can't get that smile off my face. An easy song, but even Johan Derksen liked it. He said: I don't know how you managed it, the whole Ziggo Dome was turned upside down. And I'm just a simple artist, aren't I?"

Finally: are you going to run a marathon soon?

,,That’s right, unfortunately I lost a bet with Omroep Brabant. I had said that the Netherlands would become world champions. Now I have until October to train for the Eindhoven marathon. I will raise money for a good cause, children with heart disease. I don’t know if I’ll run out of it yet. Maybe I only run 10 or 20 kilometers, but it could also be that I run the full 42. I’m John de Bever, hey, I’m a winner. I hate losing.”

Holland Zingt Hazes is on 10, 11 and 18 March 2023. For tickets: hollandzingthazes.nl

