The English record producer John Culshaw (Southport, 1924-London, 1980) imagined almost sixty years ago a technological future similar to the current one. After finishing, at Decca, the first complete studio recording of The Ring of the Nibelungby Wagner, on 16 stereophonic LPs, he predicted in his book Ring Resounding (1967) that one day could be heard “typing a code into a computer.”

This was 34 years before Apple launched iTunes, 38 years before the birth of YouTube and 41 years before Spotify went on sale. Dominic Fyfe, director of Decca Classics, recalls it in the booklet of John Culshaw: The Art of Record Producera box set of twelve CDs commemorating the centenary of the most visionary and influential classical music record producer in history.

This compilation brings back his first monaural recordings, from 1948 to 1955, some of them previously unreleased and many others never reissued. In fact, his later stereophonic recordings, such as the Ring Wagnerian directed by Georg Solti at the head of the Vienna Philharmonic (1958-65) or his album Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem with the composer conducting (1963)continue to lead the rankings of the greatest classical recordings of all time. All of them have been reissued and remastered since their first release. The latest edition of both, which was published in 2023is available on 180-gram audiophile vinyl, as well as on SACD compatible with compact disc players and also in spatial audio or Dolby Atmos for the platforms of streaming.

Fyfe contrasts Culshaw with his contemporary Walter Legge, the equally influential EMI producer who pioneered the Maria Callas recording phenomenon. Both had no formal musical training and entered the recording industry through the publishing door, writing notes on compositions and artist biographies. Culshaw also had a budding writing career during his early years at Decca; his last novel, A Place of Stone (1951), is set in the early years of Franco’s Spain and was even translated into French. This passion for writing led him to write many articles about recordings, the book referring to his phonographic experience with the Ring Wagnerian and a posthumous autobiography that he titled Putting the Record Straight.

But Legge and Culshaw were complete opposites in everything else. The EMI producer became an impresario with his own symphony ensemble, the Philharmonia Orchestra, to record albums, and a severe traditionalist who shunned musical and technological innovations. His modernist references were Richard Strauss and Sibelius, and he detested stereophonic sound. By contrast, the Decca producer forged a recording relationship with the Vienna Philharmonic in an ideal location for all his recordings (the Sofiensaal), became a close collaborator of composers such as Britten, and technological innovations were the foundation of his recordings.

Culshaw wanted to overcome the stasis of monaural phonograph records by a theatrical use of stereo. He exploited spatial separation and auditory perspective, but also altered acoustics and added creative sound effects. This was a novel way of compensating for the visual lack of an opera record, but also of anticipating the fatigue that would come from looking at the same images over and over again. Ring Resoundingacknowledges that his recording allows for the creation of a kind of “theater of the mind” in which each listener “can change the imaginary shape and size of the characters at will; they could see them as actors on a stage or as subjects in realistic locations.”

The 12-CD box set commemorating the centenary of producer John Culshaw, in an image provided by Decca.

Decca invented the SonicStage label to market these ideas of Culshaw. The logo is very similar to that of CinemaScope, which appeared on the cover of several of the recordings. Ringbut the producer ended up disowning him at the end of his life. His ideas continued to evolve and, in his autobiography, he describes the publicity stunt as childish. Not by chance, Culshaw had left Decca in 1967 to become head of music for BBC Television. Then He applied his innovative ideas to the new audiovisual medium, culminating in 1971 with the premiere of Owen WingraveBritten’s penultimate opera written especially for television.

However, this new compilation, almost 15 hours long, containing his major productions up to 1955 in chronological order, offers a glimpse of the path to his best-known hits. It also gives us a glimpse of the influence that Decca had on his rise, as the British label embraced technological avant-garde to compete with the all-powerful EMI. After World War II, Decca engineers adapted the acoustic instruments used by the RAF Coastal Command to locate sonar signals from Nazi submarines for classical recording. This is how the so-called “ffrr” or wide frequency spectrum recording came about.

This is a vivid monaural transparency developed by engineer Kenneth Wilkinson (“Wilkie”) that we hear on the first recording produced by Culshaw, in October 1948: the Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Rhymesby composer Grace Williams, with the London Symphony. A few months later, he made the famous recording of the popular song Blow the Wind Southerlywith a cappella vocals by Kathleen Ferrier. Between 1949 and 1950 he also had his first collaborations with composers, recording Aaron Copland, Ernest Bloch, Don Gillis and Samuel Barber playing and conducting his own music; of the latter he made, also in 1950, the first recording of his popular Adagio for strings.

Culshaw produced his first recording with his talismanic conductor, the young and energetic Georg Solti, in August 1949. This is an overture of The force of destinyby Verdi, with the London Philharmonic still recorded on archaic gramophone masters. The change to tape and the modern LP revealed admirable improvements in the early 1950s. You can hear in the recording of the overture of The Bartered Brideby Smetana, with the London Symphony.

However, Culshaw’s first operatic phonographic milestone with Wilkie arose from the reopening of the Bayreuth Wagner Festival in July and August 1951. The engineer sneakily placed a Neumann M50 omnidirectional microphone on the ceiling of the Festspielhaus, which gave the mix an admirable quality. A Parsifal legendary, directed by Hans Knappertsbuschof which about 45 minutes have been selected from a copy preserved in Richmond, Indiana, of the original edition.

A few weeks later, Wilkie was up to his old tricks again in another Culshaw production, this time at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. The engineer had the idea of ​​taking the Dutch orchestra off the stage and placing it in the centre of the hall, again with admirable results. We can see this in the excellent Third Symphonyby Brahms, which they recorded under the direction of George SzellSessions followed in other parts of Europe during 1952, including Paris and Copenhagen, where Culshaw recorded an idiomatic Symphony No. 1by Nielsen, directed by Thomas Jensen.

The latest albums focus on the natural link with his country, but also on his two artistic references: the director George Solti and the composer Benjamin Britten, who were so influenced by him and who benefited so much from his work on the other side of the microphone. Culshaw produced a commemorative disc of the Coronation of Elizabeth II, in April 1953and three months later made the live recording of the opening concert of the Aldeburgh Festival.

This was his first collaboration with Britten.with whom he would record intensively until the seventies. And the same thing happened with Solti, in 1954, when he temporarily became the director of the classical division in Europe of the Capitol label. It was then that he began his close relationship with the Hungarian conductor with which he produced a recording of the German Requiemby Brahms, in HamburgHis reputation was impeccable and all classical artists wanted to record with him. With Herbert von Karajan he recorded several works, such as the symphonic poem Thus Spoke Zarathustrain 1959, whose opening was later used by Stanley Kubrick in his film 2001: A Space OdysseyIn a 1968 letter, Glenn Gould confessed to him: “I must say that I am very much looking forward to working with you.” And Leonard Bernstein put a single condition to CBS to record The Rosenkavalier in Vienna, in 1971: “Get me Culshaw!”

