With videoJohn Coffey has released a new record after more than six years, called Steam waltz , and will be releasing an album soon. That reports radio station KINK. The Utrecht punk band said goodbye to the public in pop stage Paradiso in Amsterdam in 2016.

“Sometimes it can also be very simple,” says frontman David Achter de Molen against KINK. ,,There is nothing cooler than making music with these guys again and being on stage. The fact that it then took us five years to be in a room together again gives us irrepressible energy.”

Formed in 2002, the band quietly worked on an album last year in collaboration with producer Adrian Bushby. Bushby previously worked with Muse, Foo Fighters and the Spice Girls, among others. When the album will be released is still uncertain, according to the channel. However, a number of live shows have been announced in March. These will take place in Tilburg, Apeldoorn, Rotterdam and Groningen. See also Putin signed a law to extend the dacha amnesty until March 1, 2031

In 2015, a clip of the band’s performance went viral. It showed how singer David Achter de Molen managed to catch a beer that was thrown at him from a distance of more than fifteen meters.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: