John Cena continues his journey from wrestler to movie star with a new leading role. This time he has signed with Mattel to bring another of his beloved toy lines to the big screen. These are the little Matchbox cars, although for now there are not many details about their plot.

The information comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who claim that John Cena has already been cast in the film. They also announced that the director of the film will be Sam Hargrave who worked on the exciting films of Extraction (Rescue Mission in Latin America). Perhaps this means it will be an adventure with touches of action.

As for the story, nothing is known yet, but its scriptwriters also point to a comedy or action film. After all, it will be written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Trooper. The first one wrote the comedy The Family Plan and the second the movie The Adam Projectstarring Ryan Reynolds.

The movie of Matchbox with John Cena is part of an attempt by Mattel to bring several of its brands to the big screen following the success of the Barbie movieWe’ll see if a film centered on these little toy cars can be a similar success. What do you think it could be about?

Where else will we see John Cena in the future?

John Cena is quite active in Hollywood. The comedy premiered on August 15th Jackpot on Prime Video where he starred with Awkwafina. He is also currently filming the second season of Peacemaker for HBO, which will arrive sometime in 2025.

Of course he still continues his wrestling career in WWE. However, he has already revealed his plans to retire after one more season with the wrestling giant in 2025. We’ll probably be able to see even more of him on the big screen after this.

