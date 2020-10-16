Hollywood actor and WWE champion John Cena secretly married his girlfriend, Shayriatzadeh. They married in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida, to date a poet for more than a year. Family members and some close relatives and friends attended this wedding. They got married on October 12. Shay and John expressed their happiness of getting married on social media after marriage.

John Cena tweeted and wrote, “I would be happy if I only get (X).” It’s a great way to spend your whole life chasing happiness and never finding happiness. ” John and Shay had been dating each other since March 2019 and earlier this year both of them had reported engagement. The two were spotted at San Diego’s Amusement Park together and the engagement ring was seen in Shay’s hand. John has not played any match in WWE since the engagement.

See John Cena’s tweet here

“I will be happy if I only get (x).” This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy. – John Cena (@JohnCena) October 13, 2020

The first meeting was in Vancouver

Shay is an engineer from the profession. In an interview to a portal, Shay revealed that she had seen John Cena when she lived in Vancouver. She was then Product Manager at Avigran at Motorola Solutions Company in Vancouver. During this time, he spoke to John for the first time and since then the two were in contact with each other.

See here John Cena while shopping with Shay.

‘Fast Furious 9’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’ to be seen

Talk about the workfront, John Cena will be seen in the lead role in ‘Fast Furious 9’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’. In the last few years, John has also made his career in films with WWE. He has worked in superhit films like ‘Blockers’ and ‘Bumblebee’.

