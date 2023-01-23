2K Games has announced that WWE 2K23, the new chapter in the series of video games developed by Visual Concepts, will soon be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC via Steam. To celebrate his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar, 16-time World Champion, Hollywood icon and executive producer of the WWE 2K23 soundtrack John Cena will be featured on the cover of each edition of the game, with three of his signature poses . Global music phenomenon Bad Bunny, named Billboard Artist of the Year, will also make his WWE 2K debut not only with his songs, but also as a wrestler. WWE 2K23 will offer a new version of the 2K Showcase, the introduction of WarGames, and expansions of different game modes. Additionally, fans will be treated to an extensive roster of WWE Superstars and Legends, including Roman Reigns, “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and more.