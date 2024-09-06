A new adventure is coming to Supercell’s game. From now on, Brawl Stars introduces SpongeBob and his friends to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Bikini Bottom world within the game.

SpongeBob and his friends are now Brawlers, so you’ll have Patrick, Mr. Krabs, Squidward and Sandy, without leaving out the muscular “Cousin” SpongeBob.

SpongeBob and his friends arrive at Brawl Stars

In addition to these characters, Brawl Stars has a new Bikini Bottom map and there will be special temporary power-ups that will increase damage, such as the Krabby Patty, the Clarinet, and the Kelp Soda.

While themed game modes bring new dynamics and chaos, such as Jellyfishing, where players battle to catch… you guessed it, jellyfish.

To celebrate the release of SquarePants, Supercell teams up with John Cena in a fun ad.

As a long-time fan of Supercell games and having enjoyed SpongeBob SquarePants for years, there was definitely a nostalgic component that drew me to the collaboration. It’s absolutely wild and I’m all for it – it’s the epic entertainment tag team fans have been waiting for!, John Cena

If you want to enjoy fights with friends, you can download Brawl Stars on iOS or Android and enjoy the Bikini Bottom theme for a limited time.

