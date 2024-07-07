A few hours ago John Cena has announced his retirement from the world of wrestling: The now former face of WWE will take one last run to thank the fans who supported him, for better or for worse, by concluding his career at WrestleMania 2025.

“I’m here tonight officially announce my retirement from WWE“, Cena told the crowd at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. “Why announce it now? Because this is Money in the Bank, the ultimate symbol of opportunism. And this goodbye, well, it doesn’t end tonight, it’s an opportunity filled with opportunity.”

“Raw will make history next year, when awill be available in the Netflix catalog. I’ve never been a part of this before, it’s the first time and I’ll be there. However, in addition to creating some ‘firsts’ we’ll also make sure to create some unforgettable ‘last times’.”

“The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last Royal Rumble. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last Elimination Chamber. And tonight I’m here to announce that WrestleMania 2025 will be held in Las Vegas. This will be the last WrestleMania I compete in..”

“Back to the opportunity, I want to take the opportunity that’s presented to me now to say thank you,” Cena continued. “Thank you for letting me play in the house that you’ve spent so many years building. Thank you for your voice, because it’s always been loud, and your honesty, because it’s always been brutally honest.”