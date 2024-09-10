John CassadayAmerican cartoonist known for his works on Planetary, Astonishing X-Men And Star Warsdied at the age of only 52 years oldThe news was first confirmed by the artist’s sister, Robinwhich revealed that John was admitted to intensive care four days earlier.

While the artist’s cause of death is currently unknown, Robin’s previous post reported that John had brain problems. Even the comic book writer Mark Waidwho worked with Cassaday on numerous projects, shared a tribute:

I refuse to take any credit for discovering John Cassaday. We have remained friends forever, and watching his rapid rise to become one of the most talented and sought-after comic book illustrators of his generation has been amazing. John had a memorable experience.

Born in 1971, John Cassaday began as a self-taught artist and later attended film and television news school. After being “discovered” by Mark Waid, he moved from Texas to New York, finding work at Dark Horse and Homage Comics. He then joined Marvel and DC on titles such as Teen Titans, X-Men, Alpha Flight, Union Jack, Gen13, Superman/Batman And The Hulk. One of his most iconic characters was Captain Americawhich included the number “Captain America Lives Again” And “Captain America: The New Deal” of Fallen Son: The Death of Captain America.

Cassaday is best known to fans for co-creating, along with Warren Ellisthe acclaimed series Planetarypublished under DC Comics’ Wildstorm imprint. He also contributed to Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) to kick off the 2004 revival of Astonishing X-Menand more recently worked alongside Jason Aaron in the comic book revival of Star Wars.