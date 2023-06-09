Horror movie legend John Carpenter is teaming up with Saber Interactive for Toxic Commando, a co-op FPS promising ’80’s vibes, action, humour, and horror’ when it launches for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime next year .

Toxic Commando’s action unfolds somewhere in the “near future”, in a world where a failed experiment to harness the power of the Earth’s core has unleashed an Eldritch abomination known as the Sludge God, intent on “turning soil to scum and the living to undead monsters”.

Enter the Toxic Commandos, or, more specifically, up to four players, who’ll each need to select a class to suit their playstyle. From there, it’s a case of grabbing a weapon (firearms, grenades, even a katana), then tackling the mutant hordes on-foot or from behind the wheel of a vehicle.

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando reveal trailer.

“[We’re] thrilled to collaborate with the legendary John Carpenter on this project,” Saber Interactive said in a statement accompanying the game’s reveal. “His unique vision, unparalleled expertise in storytelling, and ability to create immersive atmospheres have helped us to elevate this all-new, 80s -inspired experience to the next level. His works by him have been an inspiration for years and it’s an honor to work alongside him to deliver a truly unforgettable adventure.”

John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s scheduled to arrive for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via the Epic Games Store in 2024.