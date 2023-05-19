John Carmackone of the founders of id Software, as well as father of Doom and Quake, to name a couple of titles, will be the guest of honor at the basedcon.com event, on paper dedicated to fans of science fictionbut which this year has chosen to describe itself as made for people tired of propaganda woke.

Naturally there was no shortage of controversy, to which Carmack gave two answers, first explaining that he participated and will participate as a simple science fiction enthusiast, who was asked to give a speech by Robert Kroese, the organizer.

Oddly enough, on the event website one can read that he does not want to make propaganda of any kind, but then he explains why the word “based” (which stands for “in contact with reality) is used and reports some examples of based ideas, they happen to all belong to the American far right: “Men can’t bear children”; “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people”; “A fetus is a human being”; “Socialism has failed everywhere it was applied”; “Discrimination against white people is racism.”

The description then goes on to lament that science fiction conventions were once fun but are now dominated by a small authoritarian group who have made them places to push science fiction dogma. social justice. The influx of people shutting up any opinion that doesn’t align with progressive orthodoxy has reportedly led to the exclusion of right-wing authors from events and awards such as the Hugo Awards.

Then comes the warning: “If you think people with a certain skin color can’t be racist or you expect people to use made-up pronouns when talking about you, you should do a reality check before coming to BasedCon.”

In short, it doesn’t really seem to be a neutral event as it wants to be, so much so that Carmack’s fans have asked him about his participation.

We read the official answer of Carmack to the controversies:

“Unfortunately, Rob [Kroese] made BasedCon an intentionally provocative event. I told him after last year’s event that I felt a little uncomfortable. There is a demographic that welcomes direct provocations, but pushes away sympathetic people who would otherwise be happy to talk about creation, stories and technology. Even when someone gives you an obvious sign, it’s a mistake to extrapolate it and associate it with a whole constellation of beliefs and behaviors and then assume it’s contagious by association. This penalizes many people. I am against the culture war and I don’t want to hurt anyone. I don’t follow activists from either side, including Rob, because I feel all negativity and resentment is harmful to both the perpetrator and the target.”