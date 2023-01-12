American McGee wanted to repay a debt contract with John Carmack at the time of id Software. Carmack himself reported it, noting that twenty-five years have passed since then. The result was a good dialogue between the two, which also involved other ex-ids, not all exactly enthusiastic about those years.

Carmack: “When I started to be successful in my 20s, there was a period where I would lend money to anyone who asked me. Six figures would come out for sudden expenses, starting a company, making a payment etc. Most of that people didn’t come forward and I didn’t press them. For me it was a learning experience, which allowed me to better evaluate people’s general behavior. I don’t think they didn’t want to give me my money back, but sometimes things don’t go well as you planned. To my surprise, nearly twenty-five years later, one of the biggest debts has been paid off. American McGee was a close friend and colleague on Quake, and I often advanced him money for various reasons. He ended up developing games in China and I wished him well, but I only had sporadic contact with him. I’m someone who doesn’t look back, but he contacted me and told me that debt has always weighed heavily on him, that his new company is going well and that I go leverage pay me back. I found it heartwarming after all this time and I have to update my own personal model of people to be positive.”

Carmack also added a note on McGee’s new business: “It’s also an interesting lesson that after decades in the video game industry, he’s finding tremendous success producing Teddy bear… Always keep an eye out for new opportunities.”

If you’re curious, McGee’s plush site is this.

McGee himself thanked in the comments: “Thank you for your example and your kindness. You pulled me out of a difficult life and put me on a completely different path.”