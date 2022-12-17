John Carmackco-founder of id Software and longtime programmer who worked on Quake, Doom and Wolfenstein, announced that will leave Meta, Mark Zuckerber’s company formerly known as Facebook. In 2013 he had become CTO of Oculus before its acquisition and as of 2019 held the position of consultant for technology and products related to VR. In doing so he sent a long post to his work colleagues, where he talks about the positive results but also about serious management problems of the extremely inefficient VR department, which he decided to share on Facebook after excerpts were leaked online.

“This is the end of my decade in VR. I have mixed feelings”, begins Carmack’s long post, which you can read in full at this linkwhere he later recalls the positive results achieved during his career in Meta.

“Quest 2 is almost exactly what I wanted to see from the start: mobile hardware, inside out tracking, optional streaming to PC, 4K screen (approximately), cost effective. Despite all the complaints I have about our software, millions of people are still benefiting from it. We have a good product. It’s a success and successful products make the world a better place. Everything could have happened a little faster and been better if different decisions had been made, but we built something value”.

However, Carmack does not mind talking to ex-colleagues about Meta’s big problems of inefficiency in the VR sector. In particular, he points the finger at problematic management, even stating that the company “self-sabotages”.

“The problem is our efficiency. […] An organization that has only known inefficiency is not prepared for the inevitable competition, but in reality, what pains me the most is seeing 5% GPU utilization in production. It offends me.”

“We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources, but we are constantly self-sabotaging and wasting our efforts. There’s no sugaring the pill. I think our organization is operating at half the efficiency that would make me happy.”

Carmack also makes a mea culpa declaring that he feels frustrated because, despite being in a prominent position within Meta, it was not “persuasive” enough in solving problems before they cause damage.

“It’s been a struggle for me here. I have a top-level voice here, so I feel like I should be able to shake things up, but I’m obviously not convincing enough. […] I haven’t been able to eliminate some silly problems before they could cause damage or set a direction and have a team to follow it steadfastly. I think my influence on the fringes has been positive, but never decisive.”

That said, Carmack is convinced that the VR has great potential and that “there’s no better company than Meta to do it”, despite there being “much room for improvement” on how to do things. He added that from now on he will be working full-time on his startup, Keen Technologies, which is engaged in the development of artificial intelligence.

For Meta this is another major defection, after the head of Horizon VR left the company, which in the meantime is losing billions of dollars due to investments made in the metaverse.