“I think one of the things I like about Stuar Scott is that he doesn’t really trust people,” the actor tells Zoom. John Boyd about his character in the FBI series that premiered a new season through Universal TV. “He expects everyone to lie to him, which is what happens at his job, because every time they ask people something, they probably have something to hide. It’s fun to see this side of him, he grew up in New York, he has a bit of the street, the neighborhood, he knows how to smell people, I really like this nature of his, kind of desperate. He doesn’t really trust people. This is why he is more emotionally aware as a partner. But what I like about him is that he wants to trust, yes he does, but if he asks someone something, he’s going to assume that his first answer is going to be a lie,” he adds.

Boyd known by other characterizations as Arlo Glass in 24 and james audrey in Bones, anticipates that in this fifth season of FBI, Stuar will face “massive challenges in his personal life that will lead him to question his own career as an FBI.”

About how curious the recurrence of his characters with the federal investigation and intelligence agency (FBI) is, he says that for him the roles “are incredibly different, they are not at all alike. But so far Stuart Scott he is my favorite character to playHe is fascinating, his humor, his intelligence, his sarcasm. As for recurrence, yes I think so, but it also has a lot to do with what roles are available to people my age or my demographic. And every time I did one, I learned something else and was able to have another one. It’s not like I choose the characters, but it’s where the universe took me, I guess.”

Regarding the success of the series, which even has two spin-offs, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI International, he assures that it is due to the fact that people identify with the sacrifice that agents make due to their work. “The thing that a great hero does is sacrifice, what is interesting about these agents is that we see that they have given up so much for work, they do not have lives like ordinary people, they do not get to have personal relationships, maybe their children are affected, their marriages. I think these people are more redeemable as heroes, just because of that sacrifice and I think the reason people love this is that when you come home from a long hard day at work, you can turn on the TV and there there are those characters and we see ourselves in that position, we see ourselves very reflected with thatWe identify ourselves.”

These days, John Boyd takes a break from FBI recordings and dedicates himself to recording music, his other great hobby. “I have my own musical projects, I’m writing music, that’s my job when I’m not recording,” he says.

In addition, he is very attentive to the strike in Hollywood: “Work and strikes historically are part of our business, I hope, like anyone in this industry, that it is always a challenge for people to understand what you are worth, your work and what you do. So I hope for everyone in our industry to come to an agreement that everyone is happy with.”

