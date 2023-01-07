John Booth (Scotland, 37 years old) invents happy objects. From a small workshop in the London neighborhood of Hackney and almost exclusively with his hands, this artist produces unique products in small series, with colors capable of illuminating death itself. He is no exaggeration: after the pandemic, he designed five urns with flower prints in cheerful tones for the collection A Colorful Life from the Farewill Company. “Many people choose an urn as their final resting place, but we rarely talk about how they can help us express who we are,” the artist comments over a video call.

He left Scotland shortly after he was born. He grew up in a small town in the north of England. A place surrounded by lakes and mountains called Cumbria, which Booth thought was “as beautiful as it was boring”, and where he now wishes he could go more often to escape the hectic London life. “When he lived there all we did was go drink and get high in the woods. A way of life that potentially ends up tiring you ”, he comments.

Plants and roses (in this case, those from Juan Gatti’s poster for ‘The Flower of My Secret’) decorate John Booth’s London studio. Cesar Segarra

Cesar Segarra

From a very young age, Booth asked for the same thing every Christmas and every birthday: a case of new markers. “My favorite part of the creative process has always been drawing. When you are drawing everything is possible”. He loved to experiment with colors. He also liked to copy the designs that he saw in the few magazines that came to his town. In them he heard about a London art and design school: the prestigious Central Saint Martin. “I asked my parents if I could go, but they were not convinced by the idea. So I decided to go to work to save money so I could pay my tuition, ”he recalls.

At the age of 19 he entered the degree of fashion prints. She was not ashamed to leave her town and it was not long before she became enthusiastic about the thousands of possibilities that her new life in the English capital offered her. “What struck me the most was finding that impossible mix of people that only occurs in big cities.” The best example of him were his own classmates from his desk. “It was an environment in which the daughter of an oil magnate and people who, like me, came from the working classes, coincided in the same class.”

Narrow, carpeted stairs: John Booth’s house is pure London. Cesar Segarra

The philosophy of the school was focused on creation with the hands, using only the most basic materials. He learned a way of working, based on craftsmanship, which over the years would become one of the hallmarks of his personal brand. He perfected this methodology in the months he spent interning in the workshops of Zandra Rhodes and John Galliano. The latter also passed through Saint Martin before becoming a fashion legend. “Studying with him was one of the most important experiences of my life. I was amazed to see how they were able to do incredible things with analog methods, without the help of any computer.

When he finished his degree, he began directly to teach at the school (a task that he still continues to do). The professor’s salary allowed him to subsist financially while he launched his own projects. He started with textile design. He found his style as he combined luminous and expressive colors in compositions that exuded energy, always with artisan processes. “Color is the central element of my works. I like my style to be recognizable and for there to be continuity in all my pieces,” he says.

Detail of the colorful studio of the artist John Booth in London. Cesar Segarra

Artist John Booth poses for ICON. Cesar Segarra

In his obsession with working without computers, he missed some opportunities to collaborate with brands. “Some require doing the entire design process digitally,” she explains. But tradition is in fashion. In 2017, Fendi found in Booth the modern craftsman she was looking for to design his new menswear collection. They asked for exclusive pieces, small handmade works of art. Ultimately, the collaboration lasted for the next three seasons. “It was the project that launched my career, and one I am most proud of.”

His work with Fendi gave him the opportunity to work with other big firms such as Paul Smith, Globe-Trotter, Lou Dalton, Beam T or Studio Voltaire. He soon became animated with the design of all kinds of objects. From beds or children’s books, to ceramic snails that he has recently exhibited in a gallery in London. “I like objects because they have a much longer life span than clothes. Trendy things can create an impact in the moment, but six months later, chances are everyone has forgotten about it, ”he says.

Sketches by John Booth. Cesar Segarra

A bookcase full of books in John Booth’s study. Cesar Segarra

Halfway between design and fine art, Booth confesses that he had to fight against his own complexes to fully consider himself an artist. “I have always been very afraid of calling myself that. What I do is applied art that has much more to do with the decorative than with the conceptual. This is something difficult to carry in an elitist environment like London, where there is an obsession with appearing very serious and conceptual. Since my days as a student, I felt like the people of fine arts looked down on those of fashion design”.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.