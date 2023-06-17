The exhibition on John Berger in La Virreina serves to confirm two things. One is a feeling: few writers have been so intent on sharing with others what their extraordinarily individual nature consists of. The second is how an exhibition in an artistic center is linked to other museums, not to establish a dialogue but as a method of positioning against mercantilism —or as an expanded institutional critique, so to speak— so that we don’t get caught in a poke.

Here is a practical example, within how impractical the Barcelona institutional scene has become, with few exceptions. Laura Lima’s exhibition, literal ballet, in the Macba, it is a network of materials and artifacts that hang and are scattered on the floor and walls. To guarantee the “dance” of the pieces, activated by a driving force, the museum launched a call a few weeks ago to look for people “in good physical shape” willing to pedal 35 hours a week, in time slots, with a monthly salary of 1,260 gross euros, until the end of the summer.

Drawing by John Berger inspired by ‘The Christ’ by Andrea Mantegna. john berger

The Brazilian artist’s proposal is not unprecedented. In 2019, she already deployed it in the public space of Rio de Janeiro, specifically at the crossroads where the A Gentil Carioca gallery is located (of which she is a founding member). Four years later, the same equipment made up of cables, hanging fabrics and androminas, renovated with paintings and stuffed animals, is presented inside the white cube as a “moving retrospective”, like collectors who bring graffiti from the streets to their homes. own museums for the enjoyment of the masses.

Those of us who have repeatedly passed through the Macba barely notice that anything is happening there. In any case, such an accumulation of materials provides a vision of the regret that comes from witnessing the fate of public money, from which only A Gentil Carioca will benefit and, to a very small extent, the people who have passed the pedaling tests in the museum ( and we haven’t seen any yet). The cost of the visual mess has a round figure, 500,000 euros, more than double the annual budget of second-rate museums, which is where Lima’s work should be.

For Berger, the connection with life, against the destruction of nature, prevents us from losing hope in humanity

John Berger would say that “compassion is not appropriate here”, an expression he used in relation to the workers of the Derbyshire mine, in the documentary he made in 1983 comparing their situation with the characters and the plot of the novel Germinalby Emile Zola. With Lima we are not obliged to side with subordinate bodies, hired under rigorous selection, since the participant-worker enjoys “free will as an essential part of his work.” It is time for severe censorship. That it comes from the intellectual mandate of John Berger brings relief. 79,915 euros, more than correct figure, has cost the exhibition Permanent Network —like the book of the same name, from 1960, a compendium of his art criticism for the leftist magazine New Statesman—, which claims the mark of this luminary of European culture who was a playwright, novelist, poet, cartoonist, screenwriter and art promoter, who died in 2017, and who chose the French town of Quincy as his home.

Half a century has passed since his BBC program, Ways of Seeing, with its adaptation in book form translated into 38 languages ​​(in Spanish, as ways of seeing), an unprecedented project where Berger appears with her lion’s mane and her pop shirt explaining Marxist feminism, showing what is revolutionary about portraits of the past (from The Fayum to Rembrandt), promising us that there are other ways of seeing. Not to rescue us from ignorance, but to remind us that the connection with life, far from the exploitation and destruction of nature and animal life, can save us from our loss of hope in humanity.

Cover of ‘Permanent Red’, by John Berger. john berger

It sounds cheesy, but it’s not. Berger’s figure was already the subject of an exhibition in 2008, by the filmmaker Isabel Coixet and the architect Benedetta Tagliabue (From I to J, at the Center d’Art Santa Mònica and La Casa Encendida), a meta-epistolary installation on the Palestinian experience of the writer. Now, that of La Virreina, curated by Valentín Roma, exhibits a seamless ideological architecture, which brings to a wide audience the critical efforts of art history and historical materialism, presenting the impact of his thought on his contemporaries.

The show brings together his documentaries and films —such as Pig Earth (1979), with Mike Dibb, or Links to Chandigarh (1966), with Alain Tanner—, reports and photographic stories —with Jean Mohr, with whom he published that “ethical treatise” that is To Seventh Man, in 1975—, interviews —his dialogue with Susan Sontag is memorable—, covers of his books and nearly 70 drawings and collages —Chaplin, Rosa Luxemburg, Subcomandante Marcos— which come from the archive that he generously donated to the British Library instead of selling it to the highest bidder. They serve as an accompaniment to his prolific work as a narrator —that’s how he defined himself—, positioning himself against hagiographic postulates where the artist is a hero. Despite this, his shadow is very long and we are all indebted to him, a capitalist logic that he would reject.

It is impossible to summarize Berger’s legacy with the multiple critical perspectives that he still opens up today (the impact of advertising or the peasant experience, which he saw as a guarantor of true human dignity), always headed with this plea, which in itself is already persuasive. : “I hope you will consider what I am saying, but please be skeptical.”

‘Permanent Red’. John Berger. The Viceroy. Barcelona. Until October 15.

