In a team with Salah, Mané, Wijnaldum, Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Diogo Jota, Firmino… the best Liverpool player this season is being Fabinho, so at least the legendary ex-footballer of the English club John Barnes understands it. The former coach of Jamaica highlights the performance that the former Madrid player is showing. “The player who has impressed me the most at Liverpool this season is Fabinho. Due to injuries, they have put him on defense and he has played quite well all season. You can see the influence he has on the team when he is put back in midfield. Fabinho has been the most regular at Liverpool ”, says John Barnes in Goal.

The former Liverpool captain points out the injuries he has suffered in the center of defense as keys to the bad campaign that the team is doing in the Premier League: “The problem of the Liverpool centrals means that the performance of the whole team has changed. For example, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are affected by the performance of midfield players who have had to adapt to playing defense. ” And he highlights that “the whole team has failed”, but saves Fabinho from burning.

The Brazilian midfielder played the 2012-13 season in Madrid, on loan from the Portuguese Río Ave. He made his debut with the first team in the 6-2 victory against Malaga and gave an assist. However, the white club did not want to retain him at the end of the season. After that time in Madrid, he was signed by Monaco, where he played 233 games, scored 31 goals and gave 21 assists. His high level at the Monegasque club motivated Liverpool to pay 50 million euros in 2018 to take over his services.