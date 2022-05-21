A sad news has swept the entertainment world in the last hours: the well-known actor John Aylward has died at 75 years

The well-known actor passed away at the age of 75 last Monday John Aylward. He closed his eyes at his home in Seattle, surrounded by the affection of his loved ones.

The actor died for natural causes, after battling his illness for some time. The news was spread by his historic agent Mitchell Stubbs, which accompanied him throughout his long career. John Aylward’s success came in the mid-1990s, thanks to his portrayal of surgeon Donald Anspaugh in the American medical drama television series. ER.

He was also well known for his role as former DNC chairman Barry Goodwin on the NBC television series The West Wing.

John Aylward was born (November 7, 1946) and raised in Seattle. After graduating from the University of Washington, he became one of the founders of the Empty Space Theater.

He was immediately appreciated for his talent, he was able to interpret all kinds of roles, even the most dramatic. Among the most famous films of him, today everyone remembers: American Horror Story, Mad Men, Major Crimes, Impastor and Scorpion. His most recent performance dates back to last 2020, when he landed the role of Father Edward Devine in the movie The Way Back.

He got a devastating call from Mary Fields, John Aylward’s wife. This kind man and wonderful actor has left us. We are grateful to have met you and to have worked with you, sir. RIP.

He was a wonderful actor and a great friend to many. He was proud of his film and television work himself, even though his life in the theater was where he was happiest.

The entertainment world is plagued by the unpleasant news. In the last few hours, many photos of the actor have appeared on the web, accompanied by goodbye messages.