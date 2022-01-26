His father Johan Kruythof was already on the market with potatoes. At the age of 16, John from Strijen also started the potato trade. Before that, he took over one market, the one in Gorinchem, from his father and went in search of more markets himself. “It was a time when there were waiting lists for markets. Then I went to Schiedam to see if a place had become available, but the market turned out to be full. Then I was sent away, but I didn’t dare go home with a full truck. I’d just go peck at the door.”