“Gawking kills”, this message is to appear in the future on the smartphones of onlookers when they want to photograph accident operations of the Johanniter. This is made possible by a technical trick: QR codes on the rescue vehicles or on the equipment of the rescuers trigger the warning on the smartphones of the “gawkers” who take photographs. The idea of ​​an advertising agency that is supposed to make the curious onlookers aware of what they have done will be tested by the Johanniter in a pilot project over the next few months, as the Johanniter Accident Aid announced on Friday.

Again and again it happens that the work of the rescue workers is hindered by onlookers, it continues to say. The problem would therefore be exacerbated by the spread of smartphones and social media. “That has to change, because a few minutes often make the difference between life and death,” said Jörg Lüssem, member of the federal board of Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe.

Nine cars equipped for a test project

Eight ambulances and one intensive care vehicle are said to be equipped with the eye-catching QR codes as part of the test project. David Kreuziger from the state board of Johanniter in Berlin / Brandenburg is hoping for imitators: “Gawkers are a huge problem in all rescue services, so we are sure that this action will get a lot of attention and will find imitators in the entire industry.”

Photos of deaths or injuries in traffic accidents can be severely punished in Germany. The law threatens fines or imprisonment for up to two years.