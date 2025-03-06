First, the Norwegian sweaters are noticeable in the window: Art-ready replicas of the colorful knitting, in which Norway has been sending its skiers to Nordic World Championships since the 1960s. The treasury can be found in the basement of the Kirkeruin OG Kunsamling in Trondheim. There, the sizes of the cross-country skiing of the Troendelag cross-country skiing are celebrated in a small special exhibition: the medal collection of Petter Northug, 13 World Cup gold plaques can be visited; In addition, that of Marit Bjoergen, 18 World Cup gold plaques. In the showcase of Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, nine gold medals were exhibited at the beginning of the title fights. Since then, Klaebo has been hung up on the Medalplaza of Trondheim almost every evening, where he lives – and Northug has been rid of his record since Thursday.