Norwegian biathlete Johannes Boe won the sprint race at the sixth stage of the World Cup, reports Interfax…

Boe did not make a single mistake and covered the distance in 24 minutes 43.6 seconds. Norwegian Sturla Holm Legraid came second to the finish line, the third was German Arnd Peiffer.

Matvey Eliseev, who took tenth place, became the best of the Russians. The Russian never missed and lost 47.5 seconds to the winner.

Recall that the Biathlon World Cup stage started on January 13 in Oberhof.

Earlier, the Norwegian biathletes took the entire podium in the pursuit at the fifth stage of the World Cup in Oberhof, Germany.