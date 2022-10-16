Reconciliation in sight? Johanna San Miguel Y Stefano Salvini they ended their romance several years ago; however, both would have been given a new opportunity. The actor, who is 25 years younger than the host of “This is war”, has tender expressions towards the actress, as reflected on social networks.

The romance between the two would have started again after Salvini revealed that he was still in love with the actress weeks ago.

Johanna and Stefano back together?

Johanna San Miguel would have decided to give herself a new opportunity in love with Stefano Salvini, from whom she separated in 2015 after a controversial relationship that captured several media headlines.

The news of their possible reconciliation was given by the same actress, because on her Instagram account she published a loving video with the actor while preparing a suitcase with which she was going to go on a trip.

“Are you going on a trip?” Johanna would be heard saying. Immediately afterwards, Stefano responded with a romantic phrase: “Yes my love. (I will go) to see my companies, you wait for me” . San Miguel took these words naturally and wished the artist a good trip.

Johanna would be living with Stefano

The romance between Johanna San Miguel and Stefano Salvini would be advancing very fast, because according to the journalist Kathy Sheen both would already be living together, since the actress’s video was published at 7 am

“I wonder if he stayed to sleep? Because this has been between 7 am and one of the two has stayed to sleep at the other’s house (…) And he says: “You wait for me”. So that? What do you want me to wait for? For me, they are giving themselves a ‘remember’ of those braves, “he said.

Johanna starred in a video call with Stefano

The presenter Johanna San Miguel surprised her followers days ago by sharing an image of a video call she starred in with her ex-partner Stefano Salvini. In it the actor appeared accompanied by his dog.

Johanna San Miguel and Stefano Salvini are back in flirtations. Photo: Johanna San Miguel/Stefano Salvini/Instagram

Relationship of Stefano Salvini and the son of Johanna San Miguel

During an interview with “On everyone’s lips”, the television host referred to the link that her descendant has with Stefano Salvini. This after the actor had a passionate relationship with Johanna San Miguel: “He is a person that I love very much, not just me, my family loves him very much. My son loves him very much (…) The love I have for him is forever.”