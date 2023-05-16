The host of the reality show “This is war”, Johanna Saint Michael Dammert, was 17 years old when she played Andrea Aramburú, one of Fiorella Menchelli’s (Patricia Pereyra) best friends, in “Carmín”. The actress gave life to this young student at the Stella Maris Institute in 1985. The Peruvian telenovela was produced by Luis Llosa and aired on Pan American Television. Currently, the artist is 55 years old and has participated in various productions such as “Pataclaun”. Here’s what she looked like almost 39 years ago.

Johanna San Miguel as Andrea Aramburú in “Carmín”

Photo shared in March 2023 on Johanna’s Instagram account. Photo: Instagram

Years later, he was part of other productions such as “The man who must die” (1989), “Los unos y los otros” (1995). It was in 1997 that she became Rebeca de los Cebos, ‘Queca’, from “Pataclaun”. In recent years she has participated in plays.

What was “Carmin” about?

“Carmine” tells the story of Fiorella Menchelli, a young upper-class orphan who lives with her aunt Claudia and takes classes at the Institute of Design Stella Maris. In this academic center he obtains great popularity and meets Mariano Tovar, his professor, with whom he falls in love.

“Carmine”: cast

Roberto Moll as Mariano Tovar

Patricia Pereyra as Fiorella Menchelli

Lourdes Berninzon as Claudia Menchelli

Mariella Trejos as Violeta Ramos

Jorge Garcia Bustamante as Rodrigo Tovar

Marisol Castañeda as Judith Marrero

Susel Paredes like Beatrice.

