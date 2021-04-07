Johanna san miguel made reference to his previous driving partner during the broadcast of This is War. At the beginning of the program, the presenter revealed that she tried to communicate with Gian Piero Díaz after his absence.

The representative of the warriors was talking about the importance of her role as a defender of her team, much in spite of the person who is in charge of accompanying her on the program.

It is for this reason that the ‘court’ decided to question her for the call she made to the actor after the broadcast on April 5, the date on which she arrived. Maria Pia Copello. “Didn’t you call Mr. Gian Piero at the end of the program?” Said the judge.

At that time, Johanna San Miguel decided to clarify that, despite her attempts to contact him, she had no response: “I must say something: ‘He didn’t answer me’”.

The figure of This is War decided to warn his partner jokingly after learning that his new partner did answer the phone. “Better not show up here, Pía has already stayed. Do not step on this ground because I have called you, I have sent you audio messages and you have not answered me, “he said.

This is war: this was the entry of María Pía Copello as a driver

EEG has a new driver! On Monday, April 5, it was revealed who will be the new presenter of the program during the absence of Gian Piero Díaz. After a long intrigue, María Pía Copello was announced as the new entry of the reality show.

The influencer, who years ago was in charge of leading the space, got out of a luxurious black truck and was happy to be back in the competition. “Johanna, did you expect this? Many things were said about us, but, beyond that, I must confess that at some point we did not have such a good time, “he said.

