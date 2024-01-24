At the presentation of the new season of 'EEG' there were several surprises, such as the incorporation of Katia Palma and Cristian Rivero to host the famous América TV reality show. Johanna San Miguel was the first to be presented as one of the founders of the competition format and minutes later she would see the entry of the former jury of 'Yo soy', with whom she had some public confrontations. After that, the actress who was part of 'Pataclaún' spoke with the press and referred to her now co-worker.

YOU CAN SEE: Cristian Rivero reveals how he was approached to be the host of 'EEG': “Everything was quick, 5 days ago”

How was Katia Palma's presentation in 'EEG'?

Tuesday, January 23, was a key day for the followers of 'This is war', The summer season of the well-known competition program began. Furthermore, after much expectation, the new hosts who will be leading the reality show were finally met.

One of the figures who made his entry into 'EEG' official was Katia Palmadespite having some disagreements with Johanna, came up to greet her and they both hugged in front of the cameras.

YOU CAN SEE: 'This is war' releases a new edition this Tuesday and users respond: “More of the same”

What did Johanna San Miguel say about Katia Palma joining 'EFG'?

The arrival of Katia Palma to the ProTV reality show means a change for the former Latina figure, as she will go from being a jury of a talent show to the host of a competition format. Regarding the issue, the media spoke with Johanna San Miguel about her opinion about the new stage of the member of 'Las Bandalas' to 'EEG'.

“You know the competition better, do you think she (Katia) is suitable for this level of pressure?”, consulted a reporter from our media. To which the América TV figure responded very confidently: “Oh no, I don't think so. No one has ever come to take away my place, places are not taken away“he declared.

#Johanna #San #Miguel #talks #Katia #Palma #joining #39EEG39 #don39t #she39s #fit