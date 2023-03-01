Mister G. had to intervene so that Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller calm down and stop exchanging arguments.

johanna san michael and Renzo Schuller, current hosts of “This is war”, always show passion and “claw” to defend their team. The sentencing days are more complicated because both do not stop protecting their members. However, the theater figures engaged in a strong exchange of arguments that unleashed a very tense situation on the television set, competitors and production people were amazed at it.

It all started when the warriors were competing in a game about answering functions that everyday objects fulfill in our day to day. However, Johanna San Miguel was not satisfied with a response from her opponent’s team and she did not hesitate to rebuke him Renzo Schuller, who stated that they would give him the point. After this, the popular “Queca” got angry and asserted that “nobody would grab her for a fool.”